Studio 100 Film launches global sale for ‘Dino Alert- The Ogglies Strike Back’ at the Marché du Film in Cannes

Munich-based international Studio 100 Film will present Dino Alert – The Ogglies Strike Back to international buyers at the Marché du Film in Cannes, officially launching worldwide sales on the new CGI-animated feature aimed at kids’ and family audiences.

Currently in production, the 78-minute adventure is slated for a theatrical release in Germany by Leonine in 2027. The film marks the next step in the strategic expansion of the Ogglies brand, further developing its universe, characters, and storytelling scope.

Following the success of The Ogglies – Welcome to Smelliville, which attracted more than 650,000 admissions in Germany in 2021, screened successfully at international festivals, and originated from an award-winning screenplay by Toby Genkel and John Chambers, ITFS (Internationales Trickfilm-Festival Stuttgart in German), the new instalment strengthens the brand’s positioning for long-term growth across international markets.

Designed with global audiences in mind, the film takes the quirky Ogglies into Dinoland, where a time-travel mission to rescue a baby T-Rex unfolds into a fast-paced, visually expansive adventure. The film combines dinosaurs – one of the most universally appealing themes in kids’ entertainment – with the Ogglies’ signature humour, friendship, and emotional storytelling, staying true to the brand’s core values.

Rooted in the bestselling Die Olchis books by Erhard Dietl, published by Verlag Friedrich Oetinger and with more than 10 million products sold worldwide, the franchise provides a strong foundation while remaining highly accessible for new audiences. The books have been translated into over 20 languages and published in key territories including the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, the UK, Australia, China, Japan, Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

The brand has also successfully expanded beyond theatrical releases, including the planetarium film The Ogglies – A Space Adventure (2022), which is currently screened in more than a dozen planetariums across Germany, Italy, and Taipei.

“With Dino Alert – The Ogglies Strike Back, we are taking the Ogglies into a truly global space. Dinosaurs are a universal entry point for kids everywhere, and this story allows us to combine the brand’s unique humour with a bigger, more cinematic adventure that resonates far beyond German-speaking territories,” said shows producer and Gretels Gold MD Gisela Schäfer.

“This film is designed as a gateway for international audiences – a compelling package for buyers and an established IP with a fresh, commercial hook and clear global positioning in the family space,” said Studio 100 Film senior sales & acquisitions manager Lorena Booth.

Helmed by director Jens Møller (The Ogglies – Welcome to Smelliville, Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures), whose latest film Fleak received a special mention in the animated feature for children category at the Fredrikstad Animation Festival in 2025, the project brings a strong creative pedigree in animated family entertainment. The screenplay is written by Toby Genkel (The Amazing Maurice, The Ogglies – Welcome to Smelliville, Little Bird’s Big Adventure), a long-time fan of the Ogglies. Production is led by Gretels Gold, with DenverMP(German animation production company) and ZDF (German television) on board as co-producers.

Studio 100 Film will present Dino Alert – The Ogglies Strike Back to buyers at the Marché du Film in Cannes, apartment 6B2, Résidence le Gray D’Albion.