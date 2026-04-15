Annecy International Animation Film Festival unveils its work in progress segment; list includes India’s ‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’

Annecy International Animation Film Festival has revealed its lineup of films for its 2026 work in progress sessions that present an all-new selection of works currently in production. A total of 12 feature films, three series and one immersive project from ten countries have been selected and will be showcased at the Salle Pierre Lamy.

As it does every year, these exclusive sessions provide a first-hand insight into the creative process, giving you the unique chance to follow the various production stages and to meet the teams to chat about their artistic approach. Puppets rub shoulders with paper cut-outs, bold original stories interact with the might of iconic IPs, and independent studios mingle with big-name production companies, offering a reveal of the very best in global animation.

The work in progress selection reflects a diversity of techniques, cultures and, most of all, sensibilities. Each project offers a passionate and sincere perspective on the world and even on the filmmaking process.

This year, six of the sixteen projects are directed by women, and they demonstrate an essential diversity that the festival both actively supports and encourages.

Over the years, the work in progress sessions have become the launching pad for films that go on to have very successful runs. Here, festival goers have been lucky enough to enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses and first-look footage of hits such as Allah Is Not Obliged (2024), Death Does Not Exist (2024), Flow (2023), Chicken for Linda! (2022), No Dogs or Italians Allowed (2020) and Flee (2019), which were all praised by both critics and audiences.

Here are the WIP 2026 projects:

Features-

A Gwei, China

Baahubali: The Eternal War, India

Desechable, Columbia, Spain

Igi, Georgia, Greece

Killtube, Japan

Monkey Quest, Japan, USA

Ogresse, France, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, USA

Snoopy Unleashed, Canada, United Kingdom

Steps, USA

Seraphine, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland

The Shiatsung Project (Le Projet Shiatsung), Canada

The Wolf (Le Loup), France, Luxembourg

Series-

Astro Boy Reboot, France, Germany, Japan

Cars: Lightning Racers, USA

Common Side Effects, USA

Immersive Films-

Hide and Seek, Switzerland, France

Baahubali universe creator S.S. Rajamouli had surprised the fans with the announcement of the full-length animated film, Baahubali: The Eternal War- Part 1 in 2025. Arka Mediaworks CEO and co-founder Shobu Yarlagadda, who is the producer of the Baahubali universe had also officially announced the project. He revealed that the team had been planning this animated venture for years in collaboration with animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla.

Annecy Film Festival is a global event dedicated to animation. For an entire week, the event gathers together the biggest names in the sector and celebrates the creative and diverse animation styles and techniques. The 2026 edition will take place from 21 to 27 June in Annecy.