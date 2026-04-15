‘Chhota Bheem’ enters India’s instant noodles category through Green Gold Animation and Indo Nissin Foods partnership

Green Gold Animation, known for iconic character Chhota Bheem, has partnered with Indo Nissin Foods Private Limited for the launch of Nissin Chhota Bheem Masala Noodles. The launch in India marks a significant brand extension into the high-frequency fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment.

The new variant aims to strengthen the brand’s appeal among young consumers and family households, further expanding Chhota Bheem’s presence in the market. Its entry into the packaged food segment aligns with the company’s vision of building Indian characters into enduring, multi-format brands with long-term relevance.

This move comes as India’s instant noodles market continues to grow, with an estimated value of nearly Rs 10,000 crore by 2025 and close to 10 per cent year-on-year growth. The category remains largely driven by affordable offerings, which account for a significant share of overall sales, accounting for nearly 85 per cent of the total market. The product will be available across general trade and modern retail outlets nationwide.

Green Gold Animation founder & CEO Rajiv Chilaka shared, “Our collaboration with Indo Nissin Foods is a meaningful step in expanding the Chhota Bheem universe into everyday consumer spaces. By combining Nissin’s product strength and retail reach with our storytelling expertise, we are creating an experience that goes beyond the screen while strengthening the long-term value of the Chhota Bheem franchise.”

“With the launch of Nissin Chhota Bheem Masala Noodles, we are uniting the incredible appeal of Chhota Bheem with the great taste and trust of Nissin for kids. Along with the accessible price point, the addition of the Nissin Funtastic Playzone further elevates the experience through engaging and responsible play that kids can truly enjoy.” commented Indo Nissin Foods chief marketing officer Daisuke Okabayashi.

As part of the collaboration, the product features a QR code that provides access to the Nissin Funtastic Playzone, a digital platform offering up to 15 Chhota Bheem-themed mobile games for children.

Entry into the packaged food segment represents a deeper integration of Chhota Bheem into daily family consumption habits – a key pillar in the company’s vision to transform Indian characters into enduring, multi-format brands with sustained relevance. For Nissin, the association adds a culturally rooted and widely recognised children’s character to its portfolio, strengthening its connect with young consumers while differentiating its offering in a competitive category.