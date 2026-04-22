Five animated features take spotlight at Cannes’ Annecy Animation Showcase

The Annecy Animation Showcase returns with five animated feature films to the Marché du Film (film market) held at the Cannes Film Festival.

Among the five featured is Hidari from Japan, a stylised stop-motion samurai revenge story following a lone craftsman’s quest for justice. Another Japanese animated feature film is Wasted Chef, which is about a young chef searching for lost flavour. From Europe, Bataille offers a philosophical take on war, focusing on human survival rather than combat, while Dog My Cats! brings a more whimsical tone through a family fantasy involving siblings, hidden secrets, and a grandmother who can communicate with cats. Rounding out the selection is Insectario, an animated feature from Mexico, a dark ecological fantasy that explores environmental collapse through surreal and symbolic storytelling.

This year marks the launch of Cannes Animation, a newly introduced initiative alongside the Cannes Film Festival that will run from 15 to 17 May, designed to connect global talent and drive the business and innovation of animated storytelling.

Unlike the main festival, which caters to public screenings and premieres, this program is rooted in the industry side of cinema. It brings together producers, animation studios, sales agents, distributors, festival programmers, and investors, creating a space where projects are pitched, partnerships are formed, and deals take shape. At its core, Cannes Animation positions itself as a global hub for collaboration and business within the animation sector.

A central component of this initiative is the Annecy Animation Showcase, hosted by the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, widely regarded as one of the most important events dedicated to animation worldwide. The showcase presents a curated selection of five animated features currently in development, offering industry decision-makers an early look at projects seeking funding, distribution, and festival exposure.

As works-in-progress, these films are not yet complete, but are presented as part of a strategic effort to connect creators with global buyers and partners.

Beyond the showcase, Cannes Animation will introduce an expanded conference program with a strong focus on Japanese animation, reflecting Japan’s role as the Marché du Film’s 2026 Country of Honour. These sessions are set to explore the global rise of anime, strategies for international distribution, and the creative approaches of leading studios such as Toei Animation.

The program will feature networking opportunities like the Cannes Animation Cocktail, providing an informal setting for industry professionals to connect and exchange ideas.