Indian animated series ‘Karna The Guardian’ to premiere on Crunchyroll

Upcoming Indian origin animated series Karna The Guardian, will release worldwide on Crunchyroll on 8 May. Sony Yay!, Zomia, and Ascension have joined as partners for the series.

Synopsis of the series: Karna, an ordinary boy, finds his life changed when the ancient demon Kalimba is unleashed, spreading corruption across the world and infecting his mother. As darkness rises, his hidden powers awaken, revealing his true identity as the balancer, a guardian destined to restore harmony. To save his mother and stop Kalimba’s growing chaos, Karna must learn to control his abilities or risk losing everything.

The Hindi voice cast and characters for the series are Aditya Pednekar as Karna, Merlyn James as Yamini, Krutika Vispute as Novira, Wareen D’souza as Kalimba, Shahid Zafar as Kashyap, Vishal Menon as Daksh, Mayur Yadav as Devendra, Hardik Patel as Daksh’s Staff, Shaily Dubey as Rati, Nayana Palekar as Tara and Jeetendra Dasadiya as Raj.

The series will be available with English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs, along with subtitles in English, Bahasa Melayu, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese.