India-South Korea leaders announce cultural festival for 2028

L to R: Lee Jae Myung and Narendra Modi

During a high state visit to India, South Korean president Lee Jae-myung met with Indian PM Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral relations across culture, trade, and emerging industries. The visit included a bilateral meeting and a joint address, where both leaders outlined a shared vision for deeper collaboration.

A key announcement of the bilateral meeting was the India–South Korea Friendship Festival planned for 2028. The festival aims to celebrate cultural exchange between the two countries. While specific programming details are yet to be revealed, the initiative reflects the growing popularity of Korean entertainment in India.

Modi acknowledged this cultural shift, noting, “K-pop and K-dramas are getting extremely popular in India. Similarly, the recognition of Indian cinema and culture is growing in Korea too.”

Institutions like the Korean Cultural Centre India have been hosting events such as Rang De Korea, while more young Indians are enrolling for the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) to pursue language skills.

Beyond cultural celebration, the visit delivered concrete industry outcomes. Both nations signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering film, animation, and gaming. This marks a strategic shift. Creative industries are now being positioned as serious areas of economic and technological collaboration.

The inclusion of animation is particularly significant. South Korea is a global leader in webtoons and animated storytelling. India, on the other hand, has a fast-growing animation and VFX sector. This partnership opens doors for co-productions, shared intellectual property, and talent exchange. It signals opportunities for Indian studios to collaborate on global content pipelines.

The cultural wave is already influencing industry movements. Companies like Hybe (South Korean entertainment giant) have started auditions in India to scout talent for global projects. Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment from South Korea is reportedly exploring entry into the Indian market.

Alongside creative partnerships, both countries have set a target to double bilateral trade to US $50 billion by 2030. This places content, media, and digital industries within a larger economic framework.

The developments indicate a clear shift. India–South Korea relations are no longer limited to trade and diplomacy. Animation, gaming, and film are emerging as key pillars of future collaboration.