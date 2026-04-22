Aptech and Sikkim university sign MoU for industry aligned skilling

Aptech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medhavi Skills University (MSU), a University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised skills university based in Sikkim.

The collaboration aims to establish structured, long-term frameworks for skill development, vocational training, and degree-linked programmes, delivered through project-based engagements across India.

The MoU, signed between Enterprise Business Group at Aptech director and chief business officer Neeraj Malik and Medhavi Skills University founder and chancellor Pravesh Dudani, reflects a shared vision to equip young people with the skills needed for a future-ready workforce in a rapidly evolving job market.

Aptech will serve as the preferred training and implementation partner for all joint projects, while Medhavi Skills University will act as the awarding and certification body, ensuring alignment with national frameworks such as National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF). Medhavi foundation will support the rollout of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) led initiatives under the partnership.

The collaboration aims to expand access to skill development and improve employment outcomes across sectors. It will support the implementation of government, CSR and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) led skilling programmes, along with industry aligned vocational and academic courses, including short-term, long-term, and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programmes. The initiative will also integrate with national digital platforms such as the Skill India Digital Hub (sidh), Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), and DigiLocker to enable easier access to credentials and enhance employability.

Aptech whole-time director and Enterprise Business Group chief business officer Neeraj Malik shared, “This collaboration with Medhavi Skills University marks a significant step towards building a scalable and outcome-driven skilling ecosystem in India. By combining Aptech’s strength in large-scale training delivery with MSU’s academic authority and certification framework, we aim to create industry aligned programs that enhance employability and enable seamless academic progression for learners. The partnership is well-positioned to support government, CSR, and institutional skilling initiatives at scale.”

“Through this MoU, we are bringing together academic rigour and industry relevance to create a scalable model for skill development in India. At Medhavi Skills University, our focus has always been on bridging the gap between education and employability. By working closely with Aptech, we aim to deliver industry aligned programmes, expand access to quality skilling, and enable learners to build meaningful, future ready careers,” stated Medhavi Skills University founder and chancellor Pravesh Dudani.

The initiative marks an important step in strengthening India’s skill development framework, enabling the rollout of industry-aligned programmes at scale.