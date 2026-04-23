India’s online gaming rules come into force on 1 May

In a step towards regulating its gaming ecosystem, India has rolled out the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, set to come into force on 1 May 2026.

Framed under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (Prog) Act, 2025, the rules aim to curb the risks of online money gaming while fostering a structured and supportive environment for e-sports and online social games.



A key highlight of the rules is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a centralised regulatory body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Designed as a digital-first institution, the authority will maintain a public list of online money games, handle complaints and user grievances and coordinate enforcement with financial institutions and law enforcement.



For the first time, India has introduced a structured determination test to classify games. Factors such as entry fees, the expectation of monetary rewards, and monetisation models will determine whether a game qualifies as an online money game. Importantly, this classification process is time-bound, with decisions expected within 90 days, bringing certainty to developers and publishers.



The rules mandate registration for certain categories of games, particularly e-sports. Approved games will receive a digital certificate valid for up to 10 years.

However, online money games are explicitly barred from being recognised as e-sports, a move that separates skill-based competitive gaming from “gambling-like” activities. With new rules coming into effect, registered platforms will have to display certification details prominently, appoint a dedicated point of contact and comply with payment and data regulations.

“The provision for formal registration of titles as esports by publishers is a particularly welcome move, as it eliminates the risk of misrepresentation and prevents proxy real-money platforms from self-declaring themselves as esports,” said Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee.

When it comes to user protection, rules say that platforms are required to implement robust safety measures, including age verification and parental controls, time limits to prevent excessive gameplay, user reporting systems, access to counselling support, and fair-play monitoring systems.

The framework introduces a two-tier grievance system. Users can first approach the platform, and if unsatisfied, escalate complaints to the authority within 30 days. A further appeal can be made to MeitY.

Preventing banks from facilitating transactions linked to prohibited games and building a robust structure and growth, the Online Gaming Rules, 2026, represent a pivotal moment for India’s gaming industry.

However, S8UL co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal feels that there are still important gaps that need to be addressed. “Esports teams and players continue to face a lack of clarity on financial frameworks, with ongoing challenges in how banks differentiate between esports earnings and real money gaming,” he explained. “There is also no clear pathway today to formally register esports teams as entities within a defined structure. More importantly, players and organisations still lack comprehensive protections under a clear regulatory framework. Addressing these areas will be critical for the ecosystem to move from early structure to full legitimacy and long-term sustainability.”