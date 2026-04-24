Indian cricketers join as investors for LightFury Games’ ‘eCricket’

India’s AAA-focused studio LightFury Games has announced a US$11 million Pre-series A funding round for its mobile game eCricket, which is targeted for release this year.

The funding round was backed by Blume Ventures, V3 Ventures, Mixi, and Times Internet, along with investments from Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Tilak Varma, and Sai Sudharsan.

eCricket is built on Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) and designed for mobile-first play, offering a progression-based experience shaped by real-time decisions. The game features physics-driven gameplay with strategic batting and bowling, aiming to reflect real-world match dynamics, along with AI-led commentary and a broadcast-style presentation.

With a team of over 100 professionals, the studio combines strong creative talent and advanced technical expertise.

“We have supported LightFury Games since its inception in its mission to build globally competitive IPs and shape a new generation of Indian gaming studios. Developing a AAA game requires sustained creative excellence, deep technical expertise, and long-term discipline. It brings together a globally diverse team with strong attention to detail and creativity,” stated Blume Ventures co-founder and managing partner Karthik Reddy.

V3 Ventures managing partner Arjun Vaidya shared, “I’m a die-hard cricket fan, and today it is among the most widely followed sports globally, yet it lacks a truly defining video game. With cricket’s unique complexity and its deep cultural and technological relevance, eCricket has the potential to set a new benchmark.”

LightFury Games co-founder & CEO Karan Shroff added, “Our focus is on delivering deep gameplay, authenticity, and a premium experience. This partnership supports that vision, with plans to bring eCricket to players in 2026.”

Dhoni expressed, “Creating a global-quality title from India is a significant undertaking, and I look forward to contributing insights from my experience in the sport to ensure authenticity.”

Earlier this year, the studio also secured a global player roster license covering over 600 professional cricketers, including Chris Gayle, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Travis Head, and Andre Russell.