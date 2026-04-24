Spill Games raises US $3.1 million to expand portfolio of titles 

Spill Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile gaming company, has raised US$3.1 million in a seed funding round led by Centre Court Capital (CCC) and Peer Capital.

The studio was founded in 2024 by Om Misra, Tapan Ranjan, and Harsh Garg. At the core of its approach is Compass, the company’s proprietary in-house engine and tooling layer, designed to streamline and accelerate game development across analytics, retention, monetisation, and live operations.

The company currently operates in the casual and puzzle gaming segment, with a portfolio of five live titles, including Cozy Finds, Sticker by Number, and Zen Math Crossword. Three of its games have already achieved positive unit economics.

Spill Games co-founder and CEO Misra stated, “In mobile gaming, many studios rely on a single breakout hit, which can be uncertain. Our approach has been to build strong underlying systems that enable us to consistently create and scale games with speed and discipline. Our progress so far indicates that success is driven by process and execution. This funding will help us expand our portfolio, support promising titles, and further strengthen our technology capabilities.”

Centre Court Capital general partner Mustafa Ghouse shared, “Spill Games stood out to us because of the team’s deep operating experience, strong execution velocity, and clear understanding of what it takes to build and scale games for global audiences. The founders have seen this category succeed from India before and are now applying that experience to build a more systems-driven and repeatable model for mobile gaming.”

Peer Capital managing partner Karthik Prabhakar expressed, “What impressed us about Spill was the combination of product intuition, technical depth, and disciplined execution. The team has moved quickly from concept to validation, while also building the internal infrastructure needed to scale a portfolio over time.”

Spill Games stated that the fresh capital will support its next phase of growth, including scaling its portfolio of live and upcoming titles, strengthening its internal technology stack, and selectively expanding its team.

Over the next 18 months, the company plans to test more than 20 additional prototypes across casual and hybrid-casual formats, with the goal of building a diversified portfolio of five to ten profitable titles.