Huace and Utopai Studios join forces to power cinematic storytelling with Pai

US-based Utopai Studios and China-based Huace Film and Television company have announced a strategic collaboration under which Huace will use Pai Utopai Studios’ cinematic storytelling artificial general intelligence as the core engine for its long-form narrative development.

The partnership is set to significantly enhance Huace’s content creation capabilities, enabling faster creative iteration and large-scale global localisation. As one of China’s leading film and television companies, it distributes content in over 200 countries and works across more than 20 global platforms, including Netflix and YouTube along with being one of the world’s largest television IP libraries.

The company has committed to large scale use of Pai in its production, along with a usage based revenue sharing deal with Utopai Studios.

Utopai Studios’ platform is built to support enterprise needs, offering customisation, privacy, and security across different regions and regulations.

The partnership follows Huace’s comprehensive evaluation of available AI models, as the company sought a solution that goes beyond fragmented video generators and standalone editing tools.

“Huace approached this opportunity with a clear view of what matters for a media company building for the future,” stated Huace Group founder and chairwoman Zhao Yifang. “We looked closely at the available models in the market and were not looking for a generation tool alone. We wanted a platform that could better support narrative quality, creative control, continuity and real production workflows from development through delivery. Pai stood out in that regard. Its long form capabilities, end-to-end value and professional orientation made Utopai Studios the right partner for us. Our decision to work with Utopai reflects the power of Pai and the value of technology designed for long-form creative workflows.”

Earlier this month, Utopai expanded Pai with a major update introducing three minute 4K video generation, enabling greater consistency across shots and scenes, along with advanced multi-shot sequencing capabilities aimed at elevating long-form narrative creation.