Ele Animation’s ‘Jay Jagannath’ enters e-commerce with dedicated online store

The newly launched store from Jay Jagannath (jayjagannathstore.in) is gaining attention, building on the popularity of its animated series. The transition from screen to store is exciting audiences and expanding the brand’s reach.

The animated series Jay Jagannath has emerged as a popular homegrown success, drawing on the widely revered story of Lord Jagannath and his deep cultural significance among devotees. Airing on Pogo and across digital platforms, the series presents a child-friendly interpretation of Lord Jagannath and his companion Balram, blending mythology with contemporary storytelling to engage younger audiences.

Among its initial offerings, a premium devotional plush toy inspired by Lord Jagannath has emerged as a standout product. Its visibility has grown through social media, with unboxing videos and user-generated content driving strong engagement, particularly among younger audiences. The response reflects a blend of devotional sentiment and contemporary digital consumption trends.

With its focus on values such as courage, friendship, and devotion, the show has resonated with children and families across regions, positioning it as a culturally rooted yet nationally appealing intellectual property from Odisha.

Ele Animation founder Durga Prasad Dalai stated, “The initiative was conceived as a way to extend the storytelling of Jay Jagannath into everyday life. The goal is to present culturally significant themes in formats that resonate with today’s generation, while maintaining their spiritual essence.”

The store also offers educational products such as illustrated comics and activity books. Plans are underway to expand into categories like school supplies and home decor, further extending the universe created by the series.

This development reflects a broader shift in India’s content ecosystem, where regional stories are increasingly being scaled into intellectual properties with cross-platform potential. The Jay Jagannath venture highlights how culturally rooted storytelling, combined with modern formats, can grow into a broader brand ecosystem connecting entertainment, devotion, and commerce.