Hasbro unveils ‘My Little Pony: Forever Friendship’ YouTube series for 2027

Hasbro is saddling up My Little Pony for another ride with My Little Pony: Forever Friendship, a new animated series set to trot onto YouTube in early 2027. The digital-first outing reunites fan favourites Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy, while giving the long-running franchise a brighter, more contemporary makeover.

Designed as a feelings-first fantasy adventure, the series builds on the legacy of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, which ran from 2010 to 2019. This time, the ponies return with a renewed focus on friendship, belonging, individuality and emotional growth, wrapped in bite-sized adventures for today’s online audience.

The series will roll out as bi-weekly nine-minute episodes on YouTube, with additional clips shared across social media. Hasbro is also expanding the stable with new music, an enhanced social media strategy and a companion podcast, signalling a broader push to keep the franchise front and centre across digital platforms.

Leading the creative reins are showrunner and head writer Gretchen Mallorie alongside series director Tayhan Mustafa. Developed with Lil Critter Workshop and featuring artwork by illustrator Nicholas Kole, the series introduces a fresh visual identity filled with luminous colours, iridescent magic and expressive character-driven designs.

The voice cast features Jenna Weir as Twilight Sparkle, Ava Preston as Rainbow Dash, Kayla Samson as Fluttershy and Kaya Kanashiro as Pinkie Pie.

“For over forty years, My Little Pony has remained one of Hasbro’s most beloved and enduring franchises, connecting with generations of fans around the world through stories rooted in friendship, imagination and creativity,” said Hasbro global licensing and entertainment president Kim Boyd. “With My Little Pony: Forever Friendship, we’re continuing to grow the brand through fresh storytelling, a visionary creative team and new entertainment experiences designed to inspire today’s audiences while staying true to the heart of what fans have always loved about My Little Pony.”

Adding another splash of sparkle, Hasbro has also released Forever Friendship, an upbeat anthem performed by Cali Rodi and produced by Super Weirdo Productions. A cover of the show’s theme song, it will feature in the title sequence and is already streaming across major music platforms.

With YouTube replacing traditional television as the launch pad, Hasbro is betting that friendship still sells only this time, one nine-minute gallop at a time.