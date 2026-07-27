‘The Raccoons’ soundtrack finally goes digital and Britain can’t stop humming

Four decades after charming television audiences, the beloved animated classic tops global streams in the UK as remastered albums and fresh covers breathe new life into Evergreen Forest.

The Raccoons are making more noise than ever and this time it’s not from the Evergreen Forest. Forty years after the iconic animated series first won hearts, its long-lost soundtrack has finally landed on digital platforms, with the UK racing ahead as the franchise’s biggest streaming market.

In a nostalgic yet savvy revival, the franchise has digitally released its music catalogue for the first time, ending decades of scarcity after the albums remained locked away on original vinyl pressings. The remastered collection pairs fan-favourite classics with fresh interpretations by contemporary artists, turning a beloved soundtrack into a cross-generational playlist.

The timing could hardly be better. Riding the wave of the series’ recent 4K restoration, The Raccoons has found fresh audiences on ITVX, BritBox and Pluto TV while rekindling childhood memories for millions of British viewers who first discovered the show during its BBC1 run between 1985 and 1991.

Leading the charge is Lisa Lougheed’s evergreen anthem Run With Us, now joined by restored archival recordings and new renditions, including a standout version by rising Canadian duo Fionn. More albums are slated to arrive through 2026, featuring rare material, restored recordings and bonus tracks across three original music albums and two storybook albums that had previously existed only on vinyl.

“The UK fandom have been patiently requesting the release of the songs from The Raccoons for a very long time,” said series creator Kevin Gillis. “It is here in the UK that our following has responded most powerfully to the newly released single Run With Us and the Evergreen Nights album. They have made the UK the number one country in the world for streaming and downloads. I like to think of it as a British spirit and taste.”

Gillis added that 604 Records’ strategy of combining newly recorded versions by contemporary artists with legacy recordings creates “a unique power play” that will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers.

Jonathan Simkin, president of 604 Records, said revisiting the franchise revealed just how far ahead of its time the series had been.

“If you grew up in the ’80s, you’d pretty much have to live under a rock to have missed Cyril Sneer or Bert Raccoon,” Simkin said. “Whether it was the environmental themes or collaborations with artists such as Rita Coolidge and Leo Sayer, The Raccoons did things no other animated series did. We feel honoured that Kevin trusted us to bring this iconic music to digital audiences for the first time.”

The soundtrack revival is only the opening act. The digital rollout forms part of a broader expansion of The Raccoons franchise, with new creative projects already in early development. Featuring music from artists including Lisa Lougheed, Leo Sayer, Rita Coolidge, Rupert Holmes, Dottie West, Curtis King Jr. and Stephen Lunt, the series is once again proving that some tunes, much like good animation, never go out of style. Forty years on, The Raccoons have swapped vinyl grooves for streaming charts, and Britain is happily singing along.