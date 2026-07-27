Prime Video India strikes multi-year deal with CJ ENM, bringing 100+ Korean shows to India

Prime Video India has partnered with CJ ENM, a Korean entertainment company, to expand the streamer’s K-content offering for Indian audiences.

The collaboration will see a slate of 26 new titles from CJ ENM being rolled out over the next two years, alongside popular titles from the company’s existing content library. With over 100 shows coming in, the deal will feature subtitles in English and dubbing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“Building on our strong global relationship with CJ ENM and the deal announced last year, we’re excited to deepen this collaboration with a sharper focus on India,” said Prime Video India director and SVOD business head Shilangi Mukherji. “The popularity of Korean content has been remarkable across our Prime Video markets. Compelling narratives, diverse genres, and memorable characters that transcend borders have fueled a K-content wave that continues to gain momentum year on year.”

The slate kicks off with Yumi’s Cells Season Three, the latest instalment of CJ ENM’s flagship franchise that topped streaming charts in 81 countries, including the USA, Brazil, France, and the UAE. The pipeline also includes globally celebrated hits such as Filing for Love, which ranked number one in 105 countries; the breakout series The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, which captivated global audiences with its innovative production; and the romantic comedy My Bias, My Boss, among others.

Also, as part of the offering are library titles such as Dear X, Law in the City, Study Group, My Dearest Nemesis, Search: WWW and Yumi’s Cells seasons one and two, to name a few. Featuring acclaimed talent including Kim You-Jung, Lee Jong-suk, Park Ji-hoon, and Cha Woo-min, these titles are backed by compelling storytelling across a diverse range of genres- drama, thriller, romance, fantasy, and action- that have captivated audiences worldwide.

“At Prime Video India, we keep a keen eye on what our customers are watching and what stories resonate with them,” said Prime Video India director and content licensing head Manish Menghani. “The surge in popularity of K-content is undeniable. CJ ENM is one of the biggest entertainment studios in Korea, with an expansive library of much-loved titles such as Legend of the Blue Sea, Prison Playbook, Mother, and A Practical Guide to Love, among several others- all of which will be launching on Prime Video over the next two years. The continued success of our global content deal with CJ ENM is a testament to this growing demand. For us, this deal is not only the natural step forward, backed by customer preferences, but also a reflection of our commitment to making Prime Video India the go-to destination for the best international content.”

CJ ENM platform division EVP Jangho Seo said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Prime Video India to bring CJ ENM’s acclaimed K-dramas to a wider audience in one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment markets. Prime Video‘s unmatched reach in India, combined with its deep investment in local audiences, makes it the ideal partner to amplify our content to millions of new viewers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the global reach of Korean storytelling. We look forward to connecting more deeply with Indian audiences and sharing the richness and emotional depth of K-dramas with viewers across the region.”

Prime members will be able to watch these titles as part of their Prime membership, available at no additional cost.