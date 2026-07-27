Adult Swim announces season two renewal for ‘President Curtis’

Adult Swim has greenlit a second season of President Curtis, the upcoming animated comedy spun out of the Rick and Morty universe, days before the show’s debut. The surprise renewal was announced during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, giving the sci-fi sitcom an early vote of confidence.

The series, led by Emmy-winning actor Keith David as President Andre Curtis, premieres on 26 July on Adult Swim immediately after the Rick and Morty season finale, with episodes landing on HBO Max the following day.

Season two will send President Curtis and his unconventional team back into the deep end, tackling cryptid encounters, interdimensional diplomacy, unlikely allies and increasingly absurd sci-fi missions, the sort of headaches Rick Sanchez prefers to dodge.

“President Curtis quickly proved himself worthy of another term!” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. He credited David’s performance and the creative team led by Dan Harmon and James Siciliano for delivering a series audiences will want more of.

The comedy follows President Curtis and his eccentric White House staff as they deal with supernatural threats, unexplained phenomena and world-ending crises that fall outside Sanchez’s interest or patience.

Harmon and Siciliano serve as co-creators and executive producers alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy. With a second term secured before the first episode has aired, President Curtis has skipped the campaign trail altogether, and gone straight to the victory lap.