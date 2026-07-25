Amazon hits play as Luna joins the Prime Video party

Forget doom-scrolling for something to watch; now you can doom-scroll for something to play. Amazon has rolled Luna, its cloud gaming service, straight into Prime Video on Fire TVs, meaning the couch potato and the controller-wielding warrior can finally coexist on the same remote.

The pitch is simple: billions fancy a game, but only a few hundred million own a console or a gaming rig fit for the job. Everyone else has been left twiddling their thumbs, literally. Luna wants to fix that by making games as easy to stumble upon as your next box-set binge. Just hit the new games tab on Prime Video, click, and you’re in. No downloads, no purchases, no faff, all bundled into a Prime membership you’re already paying for.

Amazon gaming general manager Jeff Gattis said, “For a lot of people, games have been harder to find than they should be. Bringing Luna inside Prime Video allows Prime members to discover games more naturally, and if they see one they like, they click it and they’re in. That’s less time searching and more time playing great games included with their Prime membership.”

The line-up is a proper mixed grill: blockbusters like Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 26 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle sit alongside GameNight party staples such as Clue, Ticket to Ride and Taboo, perfect for when the in-laws visit and small talk runs dry. New titles land every month, so the shelf never goes stale.

Where it gets properly cheeky is the crossover play. Fancy watching Masters of the Universe on Prime Video, then leaping straight into Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, a co-op card battler where up to four players suit up as He-Man, Skeletor and the Eternia gang to duff up Hordak’s horde? Same night, same screen, same membership, no extra Rs, no extra US$, just extra fun.

Then there’s Courtroom Chaos: Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, an AI-powered party game where players argue laughably absurd cases before Arnold himself sits in judgment, phones only, no controllers, no setup, no excuses. And with Arnold back on screen later this year in holiday movie The Man with the Bag, the format is built for a rewatch-and-replay double bill: watch him tonight, take him on tomorrow.

Amazon’s gaming boss made no bones about the ambition: this is meant to be gaming without the gatekeeping. And this, Amazon insists, is merely the opening level. More devices, more countries and more games are promised in the months ahead, so consider this the tutorial stage. The real boss fight is still to come.