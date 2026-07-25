‘Percy Jackson’ sets sail for season three with November premiere reveal at San Diego Comic-Con

Hall H was awash with demigod fever as Disney+ unleashed a tidal wave of Percy Jackson and the Olympians announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, confirming that season three will premiere on 20 November. If there was one quest fans happily accepted, it was this one.

The cast, led by Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, joined executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz on stage for a lively panel moderated by content creator Juju Green. The biggest surprise? Fans were treated to the opening act of the season three premiere, introduced through a special video message from Leah Sava Jeffries, who is currently filming The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen overseas.

Season three marks the first on-screen adaptation of Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse, the third instalment in the bestselling book series. This time, Percy faces one of his toughest quests yet as Annabeth disappears and the Oracle of Delphi’s ominous great prophecy threatens the fate of Olympus. With the destiny of the gods hanging by a thread, the stakes have never looked more mythical.

Comic-Con attendees also got a fresh adventure beyond the panel. The returning Percy Jackson and the Olympians experience invites fans to choose their own path by stepping inside a giant trident, following the journeys of Percy, Annabeth or Thalia through immersive environments packed with hidden clues, Easter eggs from the new season and exclusive camp half-blood pins.

Created by Rick and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the series continues under executive producers Steinberg, Shotz and Silverstein, alongside Rick, Rebecca Riordan and an extensive producing team.

With season three now firmly on the horizon, Disney+ has thrown down the celestial gauntlet. The prophecy has been spoken, the monsters are stirring, and come 20 November, camp half-Blood will once again be open for adventure.