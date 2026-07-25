DreamSnap Studio unveils Swami Vivekananda inspired AI short film ‘A Monk’s Voice to the World’

Hyderabad-based DreamSnap Studio has announced its latest AI-powered cinematic short film, A Monk’s Voice to the World, inspired by the life and legacy of Swami Vivekananda. The film is set to premiere at Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, on 26 July 2026.

“With A Monk’s Voice to the World, we set out to do more than tell Swami Vivekananda’s story; we wanted audiences to feel they were standing beside him, from Kanyakumari to Chicago, 1893,” said DreamSnap Studio founder and CTO Ayyappa Veer.



AI cinema let us breathe life into history itself, recreating a moment that shaped the world, frame by frame. For our team at DreamSnap Studio, this wasn’t just a production; it was a devotional offering. It showed us that AI, in the right hands, can become a bridge between heritage and imagination,” said DreamSnap Studio co-founder and CEO Sowjanya Veeravalli.

Swami Vivekananda is regarded as one of India’s most influential spiritual leaders and thinkers. A disciple of a Hindu mystic, Sri Ramakrishna, he played a pivotal role in introducing Indian philosophy, Vedanta, and Yoga to the Western world. His speech in Chicago, which began with the now-famous words, “Sisters and Brothers of America,” earned global recognition and remains a defining moment in India’s spiritual and cultural history.

DreamSnap Studio aims to bring these historic moments to life through AI-generated visuals, allowing viewers to experience Vivekananda’s journey in a cinematic format. The studio described the project as an effort to recreate history frame by frame using artificial intelligence.