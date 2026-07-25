Eros Innovation strikes Fast channel deal with RunnTV

Eros Innovation, a global Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence technology company, announced a strategic partnership with RunnTV, one of India’s fastest-growing independent Fast (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms, to launch and globally distribute a slate of Eros Universe Fast channels.

As part of the collaboration, Eros Innovation will introduce two Fast channels, Eros Universe Bollywood Cinema and Eros Universe Entertainment, designed to bring its catalogue of Bollywood films and premium entertainment content to audiences worldwide. The channels will be powered by RunnTV’s Fast technology infrastructure and distributed across a wide network of connected TV platforms, smart TV OEMs and OTT ecosystems.

The channels draw on a catalogue of over 11,000 films spanning Bollywood blockbusters and regional cinema.

“Fast is redefining how audiences consume premium content, and this partnership marks an important step in our journey to make Eros’ rich content library more accessible to viewers worldwide, creating dedicated destinations for high-quality Indian entertainment,” said Eros Innovation group chief operating officer Kumar Ahuja. “We also plan to expand our Fast channel portfolio in the coming months as we continue to scale globally.”

Through the partnership, Eros Innovation will leverage RunnTV’s end-to-end Fast capabilities, including channel creation, playout, monetisation and analytics, ensuring seamless deployment and scalable distribution across international markets.

“We are excited to collaborate with Eros and support their expansion into the Fast ecosystem,” said RunnTV founder and CEO Manish Sinha. “Eros’ iconic content library, combined with our technology and distribution capabilities, will enable the creation of compelling, high-quality Fast channels for global audiences. This partnership strengthens our commitment to helping content owners unlock new revenue streams and reach through Fast.”

This collaboration further strengthens the Fast ecosystem by bringing premium content to a wider connected TV audience, while creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged viewers through brand-safe, data-driven advertising.

As the Fast landscape continues to evolve, ad-supported streaming is emerging as a key growth driver for premium content distribution, audience expansion and sustainable monetisation.