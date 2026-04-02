First teaser of Namit Malhotra’s ‘Ramayana’ shows massive landscapes and battles

Ramayana’s first official teaser is finally out!

Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, the live-action film’s teaser was unveiled on 2 April 2026 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The first glimpse of Lord Rama, portrayed by actor Ranbir Kapoor, has everyone on the internet talking.

For the very first time, the teaser showcases battle and fight sequences along with massive landscapes, forests, kingdoms and battlefields. Towards the end of the teaser, there is a glimpse of Pushpak Vimana (flying chariot) – which was constructed by lord Vishwakarma for Kubbera (god of wealth) and later seized by Ravana (antagonist in Ramayana). Throughout the teaser, the audience can see the gist of an ancient, mythological India in the teaser.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Namit Malhotra, with music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, the VFX-heavy film is reportedly made on a massive production budget of Rs 4,000 crore and is aiming for a global release across 42,535 screens, according to reports.

The film stars Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

The film’s visuals are handled by DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio known for blockbuster films like Dune and Interstellar. To ensure a worldwide reach, producer Malhotra has partnered with major players, including Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film’s first part is set to release in theatres in October 2026, while the second part will hit screens in October 2027.

With only Kapoor revealed so far, the mystery around Ramayana stays intact. The audience can expect more powerful glimpses of the characters in the upcoming days.