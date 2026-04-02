One plan. Three friends. Zero control: Inside Finland’s ‘Last Drop’

Finland-based indie studio Lohkare Games Oy has revealed more details on its upcoming video game Last Drop, offering a deeper look into a world where bad decisions don’t just happen, they snowball.

The studio is known for its focus on story-driven experiences and cinematic storytelling. It covers dark humour, raw stories, and unfiltered narratives on themes of friendship, addiction, and redemption.

Last Drop, the studio’s debut title, is set in a small Finnish town in the 1990s, a time before GPS, before mobile phones, before life felt constantly tracked and mapped. It follows three friends trying to leave their past behind and start fresh.

Protagonist Seppo Armas Sahtivaara, known as Zeze, believes that after finishing his book, he can finally move to the countryside to focus more on writing. For a moment, it all feels possible. Then, Rahikainen, his friend, walks out of prison. The reunion turns into a celebration! With drinking and chattering comes the business idea along the way. Leave Finland. Go to the United States and start a business.

Kuikka, an easily depressed and suddenly full-of-energy friend, is instantly on board. Though Seppo isn’t, he agrees anyway. From there, things stop being planned and start being lived, messy, fast, and completely out of control.

Seppo becomes the reluctant anchor, calm and well-meaning, always trying to hold things together. Rahikainen, on the other hand, thrives in the chaos, chasing easy money, loud engines, and the next high, with little regard for consequences. Kuikka drifts somewhere in between, caught in cycles of confidence and collapse, losing money, chasing luck, and believing, somehow, that it will all work out.

And then there’s the world around them, equally unstable, equally alive. Sarila, the so-called leader of the gang, leads his gang with noise and attitude, stirring trouble from a safe distance. Hullu Markku lingers like a rumour you can’t shake, speaking in different voices, running a flower shop and funeral home that feels just a little too eerie to be normal.

The characters are brought to life by a Finnish voice cast including Tommi Korpela, Jukka Rasila, Ilkka Koivula, Riku Moilanen, and Mato Valtonen. Their performances ground even the most chaotic moments in something tangible.

“The story is a mix of real happenings from the 1990s around us and stories people have told us,” said Last Drop creator Henri Koskinen.

“We wanted to create something that feels like an action movie from that era, but with a Finnish twist. It’s long and funny, but also has more dramatic and touching moments. We chose Finland and the year 1994 because, while it feels like a normal and even boring home to us, for others, it might feel new and unique. That time had its own character, from cars with a style you don’t really see today to a world without GPS or mobile phones. Music from the era is also part of the game, which helps bring that atmosphere to life.”

Built as a passion project by a small team, the game recreates everyday life in 1990s Finland with a raw, grounded lens. Its world is inspired by Jyväskylä (a city in Finland) and the surrounding areas, shaped more by authenticity than polish, and influenced by Finnish films from the late ’90s and early 2000s.

With an early access launch planned on PC via Steam, the release date is yet to be announced by the makers.