Kayhan Entertainment charts its animation and VFX journey led by their IP ‘Chote Tara Ka Bada Gadar’

Arushi Govil and Dalbir Singh

India’s Kayhan Entertainment has launched an animation, VFX and CGI studio with the focus on storytelling and IP-creation for global audiences. Founded by Dalbir Singh and Arushi Govil, the studio aims to deliver high-quality visual experiences across films, television, advertising, and digital platforms.

Singh has over 15 years of experience in VFX and filmmaking. He has worked on global productions such as Avengers: Endgame, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Venom. He leads the creative direction of the studio.

Govil brings a strong production background, having worked with leading studios including MPC, Framestore, and DNEG on films such as Tenet, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Brahmastra.

Kayhan launched its first IP, Chote Tara Ka Bada Gadar, on Kids Zee in 2025.

The studio is launching Fab 5, a fast-paced animated series blending action, humour, and emotion, centered on teamwork, courage, and kindness.

Kayhan co-founder Singh said, “While we bring deep expertise in animation and VFX and are happy to lend it to the right collaborations, our primary focus is building an IP-led creative enterprise.”

Kayhan co-founder Govil said, “As we scale, our focus is on building the right mix of talent and capability. India has an incredible pool of creative potential, but the real opportunity lies in nurturing that talent within strong production ecosystems. At Kayhan, we are investing in people as much as we are in IP, bringing together global experience and emerging creators to build stories that can compete at an international level. Expansion for us is not just about growing output, but also about building depth in creative thinking, execution, and long-term storytelling capability.”

The company aims to evolve into an IP-led ecosystem built across multiple verticals, including media and storytelling, consumer and merchandise, education and talent development, and experiences and distribution such as AR and VR.