Toonz Media Group launches Fast channel MyToonz exclusively on LG smart TVs in India

Toonz Media Group launched its dedicated Fast (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channel MyToonz on LG Electronics India smart TVs. The channel is powered by Amagi, a leading cloud based SaaS technology provider specialising in Fast and connected TV solutions.

Currently available exclusively on LG smart TVs across India, Toonz is actively exploring expansion across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, followed by planned rollouts in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Built on Amagi’s cloud native infrastructure, the channel benefits from scalable distribution and monetisationopportunities across the connected TV landscape.

MyToonz brings together a curated selection of world-class animated programming from the Toonz catalogue, widely recognised for its safe, clean, and family-friendly content. The initiative reflects Toonz’s focused effort to deliver premium children’s entertainment directly to households, ensuring a viewing experience that aligns with parental expectations.

“As viewing habits evolve, content creators must evolve with them. MyToonz is our strategic response to the connected TV revolution, combining storytelling excellence with smart distribution. This launch signals our intent to lead in the FAST space and shape the future of children’s entertainment distribution” said Toonz Media Group’s Viswanath Rao.

The MyToonz programming slate includes globally recognised and culturally rooted titles such as Gummy Bear and Friends, Zoonicorn, Darwin & Newts, Tenali Raman, and Hanuman, reflecting the breadth and diversity of Toonz’s content portfolio.

“The launch of MyToonz on LG Smart TVs in India is an important step in expanding premium children’s content through connected TV,” said Amagi cofounder and CTO Srividhya Srinivasan,. “Our partnership brings together Toonz’s storytelling strength and our cloud-native Fast infrastructure that enables scalable, broadcast-grade distribution and dynamic monetisation. As demand for curated family programming continues to grow, IP-based delivery is essential to building sustainable Fast businesses.”

LG’s integration of MyToonz further enhances its bouquet of FAST channels available to Indian consumers.

“At LG, we are working on enriching our LG Channels portfolio which offers a wide variety of channels across genres. With the addition of MyToonz, our kids’ genre becomes even stronger. This family‑friendly content reinforces our commitment to deliver safe, high‑quality, and free‑to‑access content for our viewers,” said LG Electronics India Media Entertainment Solution director Brian Jung.

With MyToonz, Toonz Media Group reinforces its commitment to innovative content distribution, combining curated storytelling with scalable technology to redefine how children’s entertainment reaches global audiences.