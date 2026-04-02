‘Supergirl’ set to explore a new universe in upcoming release

Actress Milly Alcock is set to take the screen in a new avatar as Supergirl, bringing her full range of powers to life as she fights to protect those closest to her.

The latest trailer of the film opens with a glimpse of Superman, expressing concern over Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl’s frequent journeys beyond her world, hinting that the challenges she is about to face will be far from ordinary.

Supergirl believes she has no one left to call her own, until she finds herself in an entirely new universe. There, she encounters a range of individuals, some she grows determined to protect, some who stand against her and threaten those she cares about, and others who offer their support along the way.

The film is set to release in theatres on 26 June, inviting audiences into a whole new universe alongside Krypto, Supergirl’s loyal dog, who represents her sense of home. The story highlights a deep emotional bond and the lengths one will go to protect loved ones in times of danger.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella), and written by Ana Nogueira. The cast are Milly Alcock (Superman), Eve Ridley (The Witcher), Matthias Schoenaerts (Amsterdam), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), David Corenswet (Superman), David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer), Emily Beecham (The Covenant), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), Diarmaid Murtagh (Uncharted), Alice Hewkin (The Amateur), Wil Coban (The Boys in the Boat).

This film marks another exciting addition from DC Studios, set to capture significant attention from audiences.