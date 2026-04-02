‘Raja Shivaji’ prepares for theatrical release

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king, has long stood as a symbol of pride and inspiration for Indians.

The latest live-action movie portraying his life, Raja Shivaji, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on 1 May. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who plays Shivaji Maharaj, has also taken the roles of producer and director for the film.

The trailer showcases a depiction of leadership and conflict, with a focus on portraying key moments of strategy, warfare, and the broader narrative around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Visual effects, done by Assemblage Entertainment, strengthen in creating the historical setting, contributing to an immersive period backdrop.

The cast for the film features Sanjay Dutt (Dhurandhar), Salman Khan (Sultan), Abhishek Bachchan (Guru), Mahesh Manjrekar (Dashavatar), Boman Irani (3 Idiots), Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiya), Riteish Deshmukh (Ek Villain), Genelia Deshmukh (Ved), Lavish Chouhan (A Teacher’s Gift), Fardeen Khan (No Entry), Bhagyashree Patwardhan (Maine Pyaar Kiya), Sachin Khedekar (Sita Ramam), Amole Gupte (Singham Returns), Jitendra Joshi (Agni), Amrit Sharma (Waveline), More Mayyur (From China with Love), Sunny Ghansani (Panipat), Bilal Hossein (War), Atharva Pandey, Siddharth Shinde.