New ‘Doraemon’ movie to screen nationwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

TV Asahi and PVR Inox Pictures will release Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil in cinemas across India on 2 October 2026. The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, enabling audiences in different regions to watch it in their local languages. The release will also include a nationwide fan engagement campaign organised by Black White Orange (BWO).

This film is based on the original manga by Fujiko F Fujio, the creator of the Doraemon series, whose characters and storytelling have influenced generations of readers and viewers worldwide. The theatrical release is being managed by TV Asahi and PVR Inox Pictures, with Black White Orange (BWO) overseeing fan engagement, consumer experience, and promotional activities, and Happening 365 Synergies providing strategic consulting and market advisory support.

As part of the nationwide Doraemon campaign, the character will make its first public appearance at Core, India’s pop culture festival organised by BWO, on 20 and 21 June 2026 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Visitors will be able to explore a dedicated Doraemon zone featuring themed installations, interactive activities, photo opportunities, and a Doraemon inflatable. The campaign will extend to school programmes, digital media, outdoor advertising, mall activations, and other fan experiences, marking a large-scale theatrical campaign for the franchise in India.

TV Asahi international business department animation sales and development head Maiko Sumida shared, “We are honoured to finally bring Doraemon to the big screen in India after 20 years. In this movie, Doraemon and his friends set off on a grand adventure in the deep ocean. We hope children across India as well as those who grew up with Doraemon will enjoy this special journey together with them.”

BWO COO and co-founder Mitali Desai said, “Doraemon has enjoyed an incredibly special connection with Indian audiences for generations, and we are excited to bring this new theatrical adventure to fans across the country in a truly immersive way. From large-scale consumer engagement and unforgettable fan experiences to exciting retail extensions, our vision is to make this Doraemon release a grand event in India.”

PVR Inox Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani commented, “Doraemon is a character that has transcended generations and holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. At a time when the growing popularity of anime and Japanese storytelling continues to find passionate audiences across India, we are delighted to bring Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil to theatres across the country and create a shared big-screen experience for families, children, and longtime fans alike. This release further strengthens our commitment to bringing globally loved stories and iconic characters to Indian audiences through the theatrical experience.”

Doraemon has been aired on television in India for many years and has developed a wide fanbase across generations. The forthcoming theatrical release will allow audiences who grew up watching the series on television to experience a Doraemon film together on the big screen.

In conjunction with the theatrical release, the official Instagram account Doraemon Movie India has been launched to share updates and content related to the film.