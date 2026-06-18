‘Pokémon Champions’ launches on Android and iOS, bringing competitive battles to mobile players

The Pokémon Company has officially launched Pokémon Champions, a free-to-play mobile game focused entirely on strategic Pokémon battles. Available now on both Android and iOS devices, the title offers players an accessible and engaging way to experience competitive Pokémon battles anytime, anywhere.

Unlike traditional Pokémon games that combine exploration, storytelling, and battles, the game is designed exclusively around turn-based combat. The game features a streamlined interface and an integrated tutorial system that helps both newcomers and experienced trainers quickly build teams, learn battle mechanics, and develop winning strategies.

Players can participate in a variety of battle formats, including ranked battles, casual battles, and private battles, allowing them to compete according to their preferred play style. The game’s turn-based structure encourages thoughtful decision-making and strategic planning, making it approachable for beginners while still offering depth for competitive players.

One of the standout features of Pokémon Champions is its built-in guidance system, which helps players understand Pokémon moves, type matchups, and battle effectiveness in real time. This educational approach aims to make competitive Pokémon battles more accessible to a wider audience.

Commenting on the launch, The Pokémon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga said: “Pokémon has always been about connecting Trainers through shared experiences, and battles are one of the core attractions. With the launch of Pokémon Champions on mobile, we are excited to make Pokémon battles more accessible than ever. In India, we hope it will serve as a gateway to new adventures for players as they strategise and compete with each other with their favourite Pokémon on their side.”

The launch is expected to resonate strongly with India’s rapidly growing gaming community, particularly as mobile gaming continues to dominate the country’s entertainment landscape. By offering a free-to-play experience with optional in-game purchases, Pokémon Champions lowers the barrier to entry for players interested in competitive Pokémon gameplay.