Mortenax Blade’s Banner is live: Why HSR 4.3 is the best time to top up in 2026

Version 4.3 The Lethe Below the Living was released on 1 June 2026, bringing a two-phase banner structure update. Phase one includes Mortenax Blade (5★ Fire, Nihility), while Phase two offers Cyrene (5★ Ice, Remembrance) and Phainon (5★ Physical, Destruction). It includes collab banners and reruns depending on tracking sources and high overlap of desirable units in one patch cycle. This creates heavy pull pressure across the entire patch and multiple high-priority banners in one version. Multiple must-consider banners in one patch, tight Stellar Jade economy vs banner density, and Phase two double rerun pressure create a real resource crunch. Let’s find out how each player can make smart top-up decisions and avoid overspending or underpreparing.

What 4.3 brings and why it demands resources

Version 4.3 is a major update that brings new characters, story content, relics, farming stages, and events to Honkai Star Rail. Due to all the new progression systems and banners, it can easily demand your resources. Mortenax Blade is a new 5★ Fire / Nihility version of blade who focuses on HP-scaling damage, debuffs, and team amplification. This new character deals personal damage, applies powerful debuffs, and creates a zone to amplify team damage.

Cyrene (5★ Ice, Remembrance) and Phainon (5★ Physical, Destruction) are the featured concurrent Phase two banners running from 24 June to 14 July, 2026. Phase two features Cyrene and Phainon simultaneously, but both banners share the same duration and boosted four-star lineup. You must choose how to spend your Stellar Jades between two highly anticipated characters.

The Trailblaze Mission chapter includes objectives such as:

Witness Blade’s journey to the end of the World in Canvas

Blade has found his answer

These missions indicate that Version 4.3 is not merely using Bblade as a side character. Instead, it’s centered on resolving questions that have followed him throughout the game’s story. The flagship event of version 4.3 is:

Pixel Plane Rumble (Plane Survival minigame)

Runs for the entire patch (1 June – 15 July, 2026)

Rewards up to 1,240 Stellar Jades plus materials like (Self-modeling resin, Tracks of Destiny, Credits/upgrade items)

Recent F2P pull analyses for version 4.3 consistently show limited pulls, so estimate 270 pulls minimum for all three five stars.

First-time bonus and why timing your top-up matters

The first-time top-up bonus for Oneiric Shards is applied per account and per bundle tier. Each shard pack (60 / 300 / 980 / 1980 / 3280 / 6480) has a one-time double bonus. Once you buy that specific tier once, the bonus for that tier is used up. Keep in mind that buying it again gives only the normal amount (no double). If you’re one of those players who still haven’t used this bonus yet, then 4.3 Phase two is the best time to use it.

HoYoverse sometimes resets bonuses during major anniversaries/versions, restoring all first-time bonuses again. Phase two reruns in Honkai: Star Rail can help players maximise pulls within one patch cycle. Phase two is basically the second half of a version update where limited character banners are rotated. Each Oneiric Shard tier (including 6480) has a one-time first purchase double bonus. For 6480 specifically:

First purchase → 6480 + 6480 = 12,960 Shards

Always remember that each bundle has a one-time doubled reward on the first purchase of that denomination. Trailblasers planning for both banners this patch often find their HSR top up on LootBar because the per-shard rate holds up well at the higher tiers.

Novaflare enhancements and character build updates

Firefly, Seele, Huohuo, and Welt DO receive Novaflare enhancements in version 4.2. The buffs are part of a structured system called Novaflare Character Enhancements. Skill reworks/multiplier buffs, quality-of-life improvements, and trace adjustments are included in them.

Firefly gains super break scaling and weakness improvements.

Seele gets massive multiplier buffs and follow-up skill mechanics.

Huohuo receives faster startup and stronger healing uptime.

Welt becomes a stronger debuffer with upgraded crowd control and DEF shred tools.

Himeko-Nova is planned for version 4.4 Phase 1one, while Rin Tohsaka is part of the 4.4 collab roster. Gilgamesh (5★ Lightning, Destruction) is also part of the 4.4 collab lineup. So, the current teams will gain extended value due to 4.4 units. I also recommend considering Kafka and Black Swan when building a Nihility-based team around Mortenax Blade. Mortenax Blade is a fire Nihility hybrid DPS + debuffer, while Kafka can trigger DoT instantly and repeatedly, and Black Swan stacks Arcana and massively amplifies DoT scaling. They form the strongest Nihility DoT core, and Blade can amplify them.

The Elation Trailblaser (Lightning, Path of Elation) is unlocked in version 4.2 through the Trailblase Mission system. However, their design is clearly built around mono-elation team synergy. Their kit is archetype-locked, so they only work for mono-elation teams. These are the support unit that amplifies elation DMG and interacts with elation-specific mechanics.

Final thoughts

Version 4.3 of Honkai: Star Rail is a high-content patch with overlapping banners, story progression, and multiple limited events. The multiple premium 5★ units are stacked across one patch cycle instead of being spaced out. Several premium characters are released back-to-back, and free Stellar Jade income must be carefully planned. This creates high decision pressure for both F2P and spenders. The 6480 shard tier provides the highest effective value per single purchase when the first-time bonus is active. The first-time bonus effectively doubles your pull count. Mortenax Blade (Phase 1) runs from 1 June 2026, to 24 June 2026, as Phase one includes both the Mortenax Blade banner and Yao Guang rerun banner. You have ~3 weeks total to decide on Phase one pulls, so don’t take too long. For HoYoverse players who also play Genshin and ZZZ, LootBar top up covers all three titles under one platform account.