Disney+ to bring ‘The Proud Family’ season four and new holiday special ‘A Proud Family Wizmas’

Disney+ has announced that the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere on 29 July, marking the lead-up to the iconic franchise’s 25th anniversary celebrations. The streamer also revealed a new stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas, which is set to debut later this year.

In its fourth season, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder takes viewers into a transformative period for the Proud family. As Penny Proud faces new adventures and personal challenges, the family comes together to navigate unexpected twists, proving that their greatest strength lies in supporting one another.

The announcement follows the renewal of Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar’s overall deal with Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids and Family, for an additional year under their BaR Productions banner. Through the agreement, the duo will continue to create, develop, write, and produce original content for Disney entertainment television platforms.

The season four voice cast includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, Marcus T. Paulk as Myron, and Melissa De Sousa as Sunset Boulevardez.

Season four will also introduce an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Mariah Carey, Romany Malco, Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Toussaint, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, and Lashana Lynch. They join returning recurring guest stars Anthony Anderson as Ray Ray and Tiffany Haddish as Ms. Hill.

Since its debut, the series has earned widespread critical acclaim, winning a Namic Award, multiple Naacp Image Awards, including outstanding animated series and a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for outstanding casting for an animated series. The show has also received nominations from the Glaad Media Awards and Annie Awards.

The newly announced holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas, is a music-filled stop-motion production from Disney Television Animation. The special is executive produced by Smith and Farquhar, with David Brooks serving as co-director and animation produced by Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. Composer and songwriter Kurt Farquhar returns to the franchise with six original songs created specifically for the festive special.