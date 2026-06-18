Tonic DNA and NFB present ‘The Anta Claus of the South Pole’, a heartwarming holiday animation

Montreal-based animation studio Tonic DNA has teamed up with the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) to co-produce The Anta Claus of the South Pole, a new animated holiday special directed by two-time Oscar nominee Cordell Barker (Strange Invaders). The project is slated for release in 2026.

Produced as a 24-minute television special, the film is aimed at families and children aged eight to 12, offering a fresh and imaginative twist on the traditional santa claus story. The project is a co-production between Tonic DNA and the NFB, created in association with Crave, a division of Bell Media, and with the support of the Canada Media Fund.

The film is executive produced by Howard Huxham of Tonic DNA and Christine Noël of the NFB. Production duties are led by Noël and Jocelyne Perrier for the NFB.

The film features Canadian actor Tyrone Benskin as the voice of the lead character in the English version, while comedian and actor Anthony Kavanagh voices the character in French and also lends his talents to several supporting roles. The original score is composed by renowned Montreal-based musician Martin Léon, whose credits include My Salinger Year, The Good Lie, and the Oscar-nominated Monsieur Lazhar.

Jealous by his counterpart at the North Pole, the Anta Claus sets off on a penguin-powered adventure in search of the secret to a perfect Christmas. His journey leads him to an important realisation: the true magic of the holiday lies not in perfection, but in the warmth, friendship, and unique community he left behind at the South Pole.

Filmmaker Barker stated “I’ve wanted to make this film for a very long time. I love working with anti-hero characters. Anta Claus is spilling over with character flaws, idiosyncrasies, jealousy and frustration. All those imperfections and explosive behaviour come together to create a charmingly flawed individual, like all of us, that audiences will enjoy watching as he finds his place in the world.”

Tonic DNA executive producer Howard Huxham shared, “When Barker first pitched his vision for an alternative Christmas film, it immediately stood out as something very special. Seeing The Anta Claus of the South Pole finally come to life is incredibly rewarding, especially as our first collaboration with the NFB. Beneath the humour and adventure is a heartfelt story about belonging, acceptance and finding your place in the world. We hope audiences welcome Anta Claus into their holiday traditions.”

NFB executive producer English and French animation units Noël mentioned, “The NFB English animation unit is thrilled to be working with the team at Tonic DNA to produce this new project from filmmaker Barker. This collaboration brings together two of his long-standing partners, united by a relationship of trust and a wealth of shared creative experience. Together, they offer an unparalleled production environment to match Cordell’s bold, signature vision; it’s truly the best of both worlds.”

Bringing a unique spin to a beloved holiday tradition, the 2D-animated special combines Tonic DNA’s creative excellence with the NFB’s rich history of producing distinctive and innovative animated stories.