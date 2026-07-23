Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show levels up with John Romero, bigger floor and blockbuster line-up

Hit save. The region’s biggest gaming gathering is pressing play on an even bigger sequel.

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show is returning to Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from 29 October to 1 November, doubling down on the partnership forged last year and promising a larger show floor, bigger names and more reasons for the industry to descend on Thailand.

Stealing the opening cutscene is gaming legend John Romero, who will headline the business conference with a keynote titled: Why We Still Make Games. The iconic developer will reflect on a career spanning decades of industry upheaval, creative reinvention and hard-won lessons from building games through changing times.

The conference is also loading up with more than 70 speakers from over 20 countries across four stages. Executives and creators from Roblox, Tencent, Rovio and Gameloft are among those set to share insights on where the games business is heading next.

The expo floor is equally stacked. Synnex-Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Sega, Capcom, Bandai Namco, AMD and Sandisk will roll out new games, hardware and products, turning the show into a playground for fans and industry watchers alike.

Adding another power-up, Ace Bangkok, Thailand’s pop culture platform celebrating anime, manga, comics, film and fandom, will join the event for the first time, broadening its appeal beyond gaming.

The entertainment zone is also getting a sizeable buff. Expanding to four halls for the first time, the event will span more than 35,000 square metres, making it 20 per cent larger than last year’s edition.

The organisers have reason to think bigger. The inaugural combined event last year drew a record 206,149 visitors and featured industry names including Glen Schofield, Danny Koo, Alex Karpazis, Fleur Marty and Eric Shin.

With more space, sharper firepower and a roster packed with gaming royalty, Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show is not just returning, it is respawning with extra lives.