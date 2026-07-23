 ‘The Angry Birds Movie Three’ unveils official poster ahead of December release

The iconic feathered troublemakers are ready to take flight once again as The Angry Birds Movie Three unveils its official poster, offering fans a glimpse into the next chapter of the popular animated franchise.

The poster comes ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 23 December 2026 and introduces audiences to the next adventure featuring the much-loved characters Red, Chuck, Bomb and Silver. Directed by John Rice, the upcoming animated comedy will see Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride return to voice their respective characters.

In the third instalment, Red faces a new challenge as he navigates the responsibilities of parenthood while being drawn into another adventure that could determine the fate of the world. The film is expected to combine the franchise’s signature humour, colourful animation and high-energy chaos with a fresh family-focused storyline.

The voice cast also includes Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Lily James, Tim Robinson, Walker Scobell, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, Marcello Hernández, MrBeast and Salish Matter, among others.

Based on the popular Angry Birds franchise, The Angry Birds Movie Three is produced by Rovio Entertainment, Sega Sammy Group and Prime Focus Studios, among other production partners, and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

With the release of the official poster, anticipation is building for the return of one of animation’s most recognisable ensembles when The Angry Birds Movie 3 arrives in cinemas on 23 December 2026.