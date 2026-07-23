Rivals levels up with Pro Rivals as College Rivals heads to 100+ campuses

Game on, and this time it’s bigger than the campus. Ampverse DMI’s youth gaming platform Rivals is pressing the next-level button with the launch of Pro Rivals, while College Rivals season four is set to storm more than 100 colleges across 40-plus cities, making it the platform’s biggest outing yet.

The move marks Rivals’ expansion beyond collegiate esports into the professional circuit, creating a year-round competitive ecosystem that caters to both aspiring campus stars and seasoned esports athletes.

The inaugural Pro Rivals tournament, running from 17 to 29 July, has drawn nearly 1,000 teams from across the country for a six-round online showdown. Players will battle it out for a seven lakh prize pool, with the champions pocketing three lakh, runners-up receiving two lakh, and the third-placed team taking home one lakh. Individual awards for most valuable player and fan favourite each carry a Rs 50,000 prize.

Ampverse co-founder and group CEO Charlie Baillie shared, “Pro Rivals represents the next step in the evolution of the Rivals platform. As gaming communities continue to mature, players are looking for more opportunities to compete at a higher level and challenge themselves against stronger opposition. With Pro Rivals, we’re expanding the Rivals experience beyond campuses and have created a new stage for competitive play that complements College Rivals and strengthens the overall Rivals ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, College Rivals season four kicked off in Pune on 20 July, with organisers calling it the largest edition of the collegiate tournament to date.

This year’s circuit will visit more than 100 colleges across 40-plus cities, featuring competitions in BGMI solo, BGMI female, BGMI squad and EA Sports FC Mobile. Students can also explore the Rivals arcade zone, packed with community gaming experiences and fan engagement activities.

A notable addition this season is Chess, which joins the platform as a competitive title with online tournaments spanning campuses nationwide. Alongside esports, the event continues to blend gaming with music, creator culture and interactive campus experiences.

Ampverse DMI Sumedha Mahajan India business head added, “With season four, we’re significantly expanding the scale and experience of College Rivals, reaching more campuses, introducing new formats like Chess, and creating more ways for students to engage with gaming and youth culture. Alongside this, Pro Rivals extends the Rivals platform by bringing together professional organisations and emerging teams in a national competition, giving players and fans new ways to experience Rivals throughout the year.”

The expansion comes as India’s mobile gaming and esports market gathers pace. Valued at $1.1 billion in 2025, the sector is projected to grow to $2.4 billion by 2029, with organised competitions and community-driven platforms expected to play a pivotal role in its evolution.

With one foot on campus and the other in the pro arena, Rivals is no longer just chasing the next match, it is playing the long game.