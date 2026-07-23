Sense International India, The Souled Store and Siddhesh Lokare jointly host ‘Spider-Man’-themed inclusive event

Sense International India (Sense India), the country’s first and only national organisation dedicated exclusively to persons with deafblindness and multiple disabilities, hosted a Spider-Man-themed event at its Thane Centre in collaboration with social impact content creator Siddhesh Lokare (Sidiously) and The Souled Store.

Held on 17 July 2026, the event brought together 62 attendees, including 25 children with deafblindness and multiple disabilities, along with their parents and caregivers, the Sense International India team and volunteers.

“The Spider-Man theme created excitement for several children at our Thane Centre, particularly those who were familiar with the character and could connect with the activities,” said Sense International India education and research director Sampada Shevde.

“At the same time, the children responded in different ways, reminding us that inclusive experiences need to be planned around each child’s understanding, communication preferences and comfort. We appreciate Siddhesh and The Souled Store for bringing this creative experience to the centre and look forward to strengthening such collaborations so that every child can participate meaningfully and respectfully.”

The event was designed to create a fun, inclusive and engaging Spider-Man-themed experience for the children through meaningful interactions and entertainment, while fostering greater awareness and support for their inclusion and wellbeing. It gave children the opportunity to take part in joyful, interest-based activities that encouraged participation, communication and social interaction, and demonstrated how collaborative partnerships can create inclusive experiences tailored to the diverse needs of children with deafblindness and multiple disabilities.

The afternoon featured a live Spider-Man cosplay interaction, a screening of a Spider-Man movie, and the distribution of official Spider-Man T-shirts and themed goodies. Lokare interacted with the children during the activities, while The Souled Store provided the official Spider-Man apparel and goodies.

The Souled Store also extended support towards the medical and nutritional needs of children with deafblindness and multiple disabilities at the centre.

The activities brought smiles and excitement to the children, particularly those who were familiar with the Spider-Man character. Several children expressed their excitement in their own unique ways, with many delighted to receive their new Spider-Man T-shirts.

The event also reinforced the importance of designing experiences that respect each child’s individual communication style, interests and comfort, ensuring meaningful participation for all.