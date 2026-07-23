Sony Liv unveils animated series ‘The Legend of Karna’

Sony Liv is adding another mythological epic to its animation slate. The streamer will premiere Graphic India’s animated series The Legend of Karna on 31 July, bringing one of the Mahabharata‘s most compelling characters into the spotlight.

Created by Graphic India co-founder, co-creator and showrunner Sharad Devarajan and co-creator Jeevan J. Kang, The Legend of Karna follows the journey of Karna, who is born to Kunti and the sun god Surya but raised in a charioteer’s household. Gifted with unmatched skill in archery, he enters a grand tournament reserved for kings and princes, setting in motion events that change the fate of an empire.

The series traces Karna’s rise from a village workshop to the royal court of Hastinapura after prince Duryodhana crowns him king. Rejected because of his perceived birth, Karna must navigate loyalty, politics, prophecy and long-buried secrets while forging his own destiny.

“We couldn’t imagine a better home for this journey than SonyLiv,” said Devarajan. Karna has always been the tragic heart of the Mahabharata. What the world refused him by birth, his own hands earned through skill, and that question feels more urgent today than ever. Does greatness come from where you are born, or from what you do?

“With The Legend of Karna, we wanted to tell his story the way it deserves to be told, namely as an epic saga of unbreakable loyalty, unbearable secrets and extraordinary talent, seen through the eyes of a hero who has always stood at the centre of the epic but never at the centre of its telling,” he said.

Devarajan is best known for co-creating Chakra -The Invincible with the late Stan Lee for Cartoon Network India. His credits also include producing Netflix’s The Archies, creating Spider-Man India for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, producing Disney+ Hotstar’s The Legend of Hanuman, and expanding the Baahubali franchise through publishing, gaming, digital media and the animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends.

With The Legend of Karna, Sony Liv is placing one of Indian mythology’s most debated heroes at centre stage. The battle for the throne may be ancient, but Karna’s story is ready for a new generation.