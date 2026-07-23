‘Pass the Fear’ launches on Steam, turning a cursed island into a fight for survival

Fear is on the loose, and it is packing serious firepower. Pass the Fear brings fast-paced roguelite bullet-hell action, chaotic magic and a race against time to players.

The trouble begins when a catastrophic witch’s disaster strikes without warning, unleashing a torrent of chaotic magic that forms the ancient wall of storms. As corruption spreads relentlessly across the island, escape becomes a race against the clock.

Players step into the role of a demon hunter trapped within the cursed island. Armed with the skills to fight back, they must battle through relentless waves of danger, survive the island’s magical mayhem and find a way out before dawn breaks.

With bullets flying, magic running wild and the clock ticking, Pass the Fear promises a fight where standing still could be the scariest move of all. Pass the Fear is now available on Steam.

Photo credit: Steam