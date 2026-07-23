Krafton India bets big on ‘BGMI’ esports with Rs 2 crore tournament slate

Krafton India is raising the stakes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports. The publisher has announced two flagship tournaments, the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) and the BGMI Showdown (BMSD), with a combined prize pool of Rs 2 crore, reinforcing its push to build a year-round competitive ecosystem.

The headline act is the return of the BGMI International Cup for its second season. The tournament’s grand finals will be held at the Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai from 30 October to 1 November, where 16 elite teams will compete for a Rs 1 crore prize pool.

The competition will feature six Indian teams taking on five teams from South Korea and Japan, giving India’s finest a rare chance to measure themselves against some of Asia’s strongest BGMI talent on home soil.

Meanwhile, the BGMI Showdown shifts the spotlight to domestic supremacy. The invite-only tournament will feature 48 teams, selected on their performances across the KIE leaderboard (Krafton India Esports’ official rankings table), BGIS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series) and BMPS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series), with no open qualifiers.

The tournament begins on 22 September, with the Lan Grand Finals scheduled from 16-18 October. Another Rs 1 crore prize pool is up for grabs.

Together, the two tournaments reflect Krafton India’s ambition to make BGMI esports more than a seasonal affair. With esports gaining momentum in India through stronger audiences, greater brand interest and government recognition, the publisher is betting that bigger stages, fiercer rivalries and richer rewards will keep the battleground buzzing all year long.