Kim Kardashian’s son makes voice acting debut in ‘The Angry Birds Movie Three’

Photo courtesy: Paramount Pictures and Kim Kardashian Instagram

As Paramount Pictures unveiled the latest instalment in its blockbuster animated franchise, The Angry Birds Movie Three, Kim Kardashian’s seven-year-old son, Psalm West, was announced as the voice of the adorable hatchling, Olly.

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about her son’s voice acting debut. “I feel like people don’t really know Psalm, but he is the smartest, silliest little boy. He has the cutest voice,” she said. “When they called and asked if he was interested in playing this new bird, he was so excited.”

The episode also captures the proud mother accompanying her son to the recording studio, watching him perform behind the microphone and cheering him on throughout the session.

Produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor and Namit Malhotra, The Angry Birds Movie Three is directed by John Rice from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman.

Get ready for feathers, family and plenty of fun when The Angry Birds Movie Three flies exclusively into cinemas across India on 1 January 2027.