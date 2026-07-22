Gamescom 2026 sells out as demand levels up

Gamescom 2026 is full house. For the first time, every inch of exhibition space at the world’s biggest gaming event has been snapped up, underscoring the industry’s growing appetite for the Cologne spectacle.

Fresh off a record-breaking 2025 edition, organisers, the German Games Industry Association and Koelnmesse, are already looking beyond this year’s event. Expansion plans are being explored for 2027 to create more exhibition space and smooth the experience for the hundreds of thousands expected to descend on Cologne.

Last year’s show drew around 357,000 visitors and hosted 1,568 exhibitors from 72 countries, up from 1,462 exhibitors in 2024 after an additional 3,000 square metres of exhibition space was added. Even that extra room, it seems, was merely a temporary power-up.

This year’s exhibitor roster is stacked. Konami, Tencent Games, Embark Studios, Level Infinite, Giants and Aerosoft have joined an already heavyweight line-up featuring Nintendo, Xbox, Electronic Arts (EA), Ubisoft and Capcom.

The curtain rises with Gamescom opening night live on 25 August, promising a fresh wave of game reveals, trailers and surprises before the show floor opens. Fan favourites such as Gamescom Awesome Indies return, while Gamescom GDQ makes its debut.

If last year’s Gamescom broke records, this year’s edition is already breaking the limits.