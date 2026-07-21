Tusharth Studios selected for Gamescom Invest Circle 2026 with ‘Hanuman’s Legacy’

Indian game developer Tusharth Studios has been selected for the Gamescom Invest Circle 2026, where it will present its flagship title, Hanuman’s Legacy, to international investors, publishers and platform holders in Cologne on 27 August.

For the studio, the selection marks an opportunity to showcase Indian mythology on a global stage and connect with the people who fund, publish and shape the future of the games industry.

Hanuman’s Legacy is a premium AA action-adventure game in development for PC and PlayStation 5. Built in Unreal Engine 5 using Lumen and Nanite technologies, the game is set in mythological India in 1200 BC, where the warrior god Hanuman walks the earth, ancient architecture comes to life, and every encounter draws inspiration from thousands of years of Indian mythology.

According to Tusharth Studios, the project aims to bring Indian mythology to the forefront of console gaming, where such stories have remained largely underrepresented. The studio says it is developing the title with AAA production standards while staying faithful to the source material.

The studio has completed a polished demo of the game and its investor presentation, while its seed funding round is currently underway. At Gamescom, the team plans to meet investors, publishers, co-development partners and platform holders as it looks to take the project into full-scale production.

As Indian game development continues to gain global attention, Hanuman’s Legacy aims to demonstrate that stories rooted in India’s mythology can stand alongside some of the world’s biggest action-adventure franchises.

From the Ramayana to the Rhine, Tusharth Studios is set to take Hanuman’s Legacy to one of the gaming industry’s biggest global platforms.