Sohonet and BIND Studio expand partnership to deliver turnkey VFX solution to global productions

Global leader in collaboration solutions and connectivity for the media and entertainment industry Sohonet and leader in visual effects production technology Bind Studio announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership. Bind Studio’s full platform is now available through Sohonet, giving productions a single, trusted route to every component they need to stand up and run a VFX pipeline from the first day of prep to the last day of post.

The expansion builds directly on the strategic partnership the two companies forged in spring 2025, which integrated Sohonet’s FileRunner and ClearView Flex into the Bind platform as its file transport and real-time review engines. Those integrations are now proven on major film and television productions, including Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, where Bind Hub and Sohonet’s FileRunner powered an automated review workflow handling up to 350 VFX shots per episode. On that foundation, the two companies are widening the relationship from a product integration into a joint go-to-market offering.

The “Easy Button” for Productions

Standing up a VFX project has traditionally meant assembling infrastructure, storage, software, transfer tools, review tools, rendering, and hiring the expertise to hold it all together. The expanded Sohonet, Bind partnership simplifies that into a single decision.

Productions can now go from greenlight to a working team in days, not weeks or months: workstations, storage, pipeline, rendering, secure file transfer, vendor submission, and frame-accurate remote review, delivered as one solution, with one point of contact and one relationship to manage. No hardware to procure. No infrastructure to build. No integration work to sponsor.

“Visual effects allow filmmakers to be limitless in their storytelling if you can imagine it, you can put it on screen,” said Bind Studio CEO Jason Fotter. “Bind exists to reduce the number of technology decisions productions need to make on a VFX project. We’ve spent 25 years in the trenches running visual effects on real shows, and we’ve taken that experience and turned it into a platform that lets filmmakers stop thinking about technology and start thinking about the story. Combined with the vast offerings from Sohonet, that’s now an easy button any production in the world can press.”



A Bigger Offering, a Broader Reach

For Bind Studio, the expanded partnership brings the platform to Sohonet’s global customer base and enterprise sales, marketing, and support infrastructure, putting a world-class team behind Bind’s technology and dramatically extending its reach across the studios, streamers, and production companies Sohonet has served for over 30 years.

For Sohonet, it completes the picture. Sohonet customers who already rely on its Media Fabric infrastructure as a service and ClearView powered review suite can now add a full VFX production environment to the same relationship, extending Sohonet’s offering from connectivity and collaboration into complete VFX delivery.

“Sohonet’s Media Fabric is about removing friction between the people who make content and the tools and infrastructure that the creative pipeline requires,” said Sohonet CEO Chuck Parker. “Our expanded partnership with Bind Studio extends that mantra into the VFX pipeline for productions. Together we’re offering something neither of us could offer alone: a complete workflow solution for productions, delivered with the security, reliability, and global support that productions expect from Sohonet.”

Two Offerings, One Foundation

The partnership brings both of Bind’s products to Sohonet customers, so productions can start where they are and scale as the show grows.

Bind Hub is the data management and vendor collaboration layer, the connective tissue between a production and its VFX vendors. Powered by FileRunner, Bind Hub automates the submission, tracking, and distribution of shots between vendors, VFX production teams, and editorial. It eliminates the spreadsheets, manual transfers, and chased emails that slow productions down. Available from a lightweight, software-only tier that runs alongside a production’s existing infrastructure, up to a fully managed data solution that carries a show from the first day of prep to the last day of post.

Bind Studio is the turnkey VFX production environment- workstations, storage, a production-ready pipeline, and rendering, delivered as a complete package. Built on deep integrations with Nuke, Houdini, Flow Production Tracking, and AWS Deadline Cloud, and enhanced with ClearView Flex for remote review, BIND Studio enables a VFX team to be up and working in days without procuring a single piece of hardware.

Better Together

Together with Sohonet’s review suite- FileRunner high-speed secure file transfer, ClearView Flex real-time remote review, and Sohonet’s Media Fabric for managed infrastructure as a service, the combined offering scales from a single vendor submitting shots, to an in-house VFX team, to a distributed production spanning multiple continents, all on the same connected, secure foundation.