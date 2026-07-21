Utopai Studios joins the production of an animated feature ‘The Most Serious Fart’ 

Utopai Studios announced the production of an animated feature based on Mike Bender’s bestselling children’s book The Most Serious Fart.



Bender, known for his work on Sony Pictures’ Not Another Teen Movie, will write the screenplay and direct the film, and Russell Hollander will serve as producer.



The Most Serious Fart follows Siegfried, an exceptionally serious fart who is frustrated that farts are always treated as a joke. Determined to change how the world sees him, Siegfried sets out on a journey that ultimately teaches him to embrace who he is and find friendship, fun, and a sense of belonging.



Bender and Hollander spent several years developing the project and discussing it with major studios, but the scale and economics of a traditional animated production made it difficult to move forward without compromising the integrity of the film.



“We were drawn to the project because beneath the comedy is a universal story about wanting to be understood,” said Utopai Studios CEO and co-founder Cecilia Shen. “Mike believed in this project long before he found a studio prepared to fully support his vision. We believe Siegfried can become a major global franchise, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences in theatres around the world,” she added.



“Mike had a vision for this movie for a long time, but it was difficult to find a studio willing to take a chance on a character and a world as unconventional as Siegfried’s. The reality is it’s become more challenging to tell these kinds of original stories in traditional animation,” said Hollander.

“After speaking with Cecilia and the team at Utopai, it became clear that they were focused on an artist-driven approach, allowing us to keep the unique look and feel of the book. It was really important to me that the book’s illustrator, Chuck Dillon, was involved in the development process, and Utopai Studios really embraced that. They understood the heart, humour, and importance of keeping the filmmakers at the centre of the process. When I set out to write the book, I really wanted to create a sophisticated story about something people perceive as unsophisticated. Ultimately, we want this to feel like nothing anyone has ever seen before. I’m excited to bring the art to fart,” said Bender.



The cast, members of the creative team and the theatrical release are yet to be announced.