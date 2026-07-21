A.R. Rahman strikes a new note with ARR Immersive app for Apple Vision Pro

Academy Award- and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman is stepping beyond the stage and into spatial computing. On 22 July, the maestro will launch the ARR Immersive app for Apple Vision Pro, turning music, dance and storytelling into a 360-degree spectacle.

Launching on the Apple app store for Apple vision pro, the visionOS app opens with a slate of exclusive experiences designed to make viewers feel less like spectators and more like participants. Leading the line-up are three immersive Kathak performances, where Indian classical dance meets Western classical masterpieces including Clair de Lune, Rachmaninoff and Für Elise. The performances feature Pranith AP, Palak Chauhan and Mudra IV, with choreography by Kathak dancer Shrita Baskar.

The app also revives Le Musk, Rahman’s acclaimed 360-degree VR film that premiered at the Cannes XR Festival. Re-edited for Apple Vision Pro, the experience is paired with fresh spatial audio mixes created using Apple’s ASAF (Apple Spatial Audio Format), delivering a richly layered, three-dimensional soundscape.

Also on board is ARR live, a dedicated hub for Rahman’s concert performances and recorded live shows, with more immersive content already in the pipeline.

“My journey with immersive storytelling began over a decade ago with Le Musk, exploring new languages of story through 3D, 360° VR, spatial experiences and scent. The ARR Immersive app was born from a desire to go further, where technology doesn’t replace emotion, but deepens it,” Rahman said.

The ARR Immersive app launches first on Apple vision pro, with a meta quest version slated to follow. For Rahman, it is another reminder that the future of entertainment is no longer just heard or seen; it is experienced.