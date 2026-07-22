eRoof annual 2026: Building tomorrow’s leaders, today

eRoof Annual 2026, the flagship annual gathering of eRoof, is being organised in association with MP AVGC-XR to bring together some of India’s most influential entrepreneurs, industry leaders, technology experts, investors, policymakers, and creative visionaries for a day dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and leadership. With the theme Building Tomorrow’s Leaders, Today, the event aims to inspire founders, professionals, students, and business leaders by fostering meaningful conversations around entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence (AI), animation, visual effects, gaming & comics (AVGC), technology, innovation, and business growth.

This collaborative initiative between eRoof and MP AVGC-XR reflects a shared vision of strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s startup, innovation, and creative technology ecosystem while creating opportunities for founders, innovators, creators, and future leaders to connect, learn, and grow together.

Adding to its growing stature, the official poster of eRoof Annual 2026 has been featured on the startup India platform under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, highlighting the event’s growing prominence within India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event will be graced by Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, reaffirming the state’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and the startup ecosystem.

This year’s edition features an exceptional lineup of speakers representing some of India’s most respected organisations, technology companies, and creative enterprises.

Distinguished guests

● Rajendra Shukla – Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister (chief guest)

● Dr Nishant Khare – BJP Madhya Pradesh vice president

Distinguished speakers

● Mukesh Jain –Capgemini chief technology officer

● Harish Narayanan – chief marketing officer, HDFC mutual fund

● Rajiv Chilaka – Green Gold Animation; creator of Chhota Bheem founder & managing director

● Ashish Kulkarni – FICCI AVGC-XR Forum chairman

● Vaibhav Kumaresh –Vaibhav Studios Founder

● Ranjit Singh – Chief Creative Producer, Vaibhav Studios & founder trustee, The Animation Society of India

● Vinita Rathi – Systango co-founder & CEO

● Nemesh Singh – Appointy founder & CEO

What to expect

eRoof Annual 2026 has been carefully designed to deliver actionable insights and meaningful networking opportunities throughout the day. Attendees will experience:

● Visionary keynote sessions from industry leaders

● High-impact panel discussions on AI, AVGC, entrepreneurship, and innovation

● Founder success stories and real-world business insights

● Investor and startup networking opportunities

● Leadership conversations with policymakers and industry experts

● Recognition of distinguished personalities through the eRoof Award 2026

● Opportunities to connect with founders, investors, corporate leaders, creators, innovators, and ecosystem enablers from across India

eRoof Award 2026

One of the highlights of eRoof Annual 2026 is the eRoof Award 2026, a prestigious felicitation recognising individuals who have made remarkable contributions in their respective domains. The awards celebrate excellence, leadership, innovation, and impact across industries. The awardees will be felicitated by Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, making the recognition one of the most distinguished moments of the event.

Key panel discussions

The conference agenda includes insightful sessions covering some of the most important topics shaping the future:

● Building Iconic Animation brands: Creativity, Storytelling & The Business of Original IPs

● AI 2030: Shaping the Future of Enterprise, Innovation & Society

These discussions will provide attendees with practical strategies, emerging industry trends, and perspectives from leaders actively driving transformation across their respective sectors.

Who should attend?

Whether you are an entrepreneur launching your first startup or a seasoned business leader, eRoof Annual 2026 offers valuable learning and networking opportunities. The event is ideal for startup founders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capital professionals, business owners, CXOs, AI and technology professionals, AVGC creators, animation studios, gaming professionals, designers, students, aspiring entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, and innovation enthusiasts.

Why attend eRoof Annual 2026?

With an expected gathering of 300+ founders, entrepreneurs, investors, AI professionals, AVGC experts, business leaders, policymakers, and ecosystem enablers, eRoof Annual 2026 is more than just a conference it’s a platform where ideas meet opportunities, partnerships are built, and the future of business, technology, and innovation is shaped.

Whether your goal is to learn from industry pioneers, discover emerging technologies, explore investment opportunities, expand your professional network, or gain inspiration from some of India’s most accomplished leaders, eRoof Annual 2026 promises an experience filled with knowledge, collaboration, and growth.

Organised by eRoof in association with MP AVGC-XR, the event serves as a powerful platform to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s growing entrepreneurial and creative ecosystem while connecting it with national leaders and global opportunities.

Join us on 26 July 2026 at Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore, for a transformative day of ideas, innovation, and collaboration. Organised by eRoof in association with MP AVGC-XR, eRoof Annual 2026 is where entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders come together to shape the future. Register today and reserve your place at one of central India’s premier entrepreneurship and innovation events.

To register for eRoof Annual 2026, click here: Registration link. Use the exclusive community coupon code ANIMATIONX50 to enjoy 50 per cent off on your registration; offer valid for a limited time period.