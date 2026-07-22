‘The Unicorn That Said No’ first teaser out!

Warner Bros. Pictures Germany has unveiled the first teaser for The Unicorn That Said No (Das Neinhorn), a stylised 3D CG animated family adventure based on Marc-Uwe Kling’s bestselling children’s book. The film is set to release in German cinemas on 1 January 2027, with international sales having launched earlier this year at the European film market.

The animated feature is directed by Kling and Johannes Weiland, with Kling also penning the screenplay. Produced by Uwe Schott, Nicole Kellerhals and Studio Soi, the film is a collaboration between X Filme Creative Pool, Studio Soi (The Gruffalo, The Amazing World of Gumball) and Warner Bros. Film Production Germany.

The Unicorn That Said No follows a stubborn young unicorn who grows weary of living in a world that’s just a little too sweet. Nicknamed the “uNOcorn” for constantly saying no, he leaves home determined to avoid adventures. Instead, his journey leads him to a group of equally strong-willed companions, and together they discover that sharing their stubborn streak makes for the greatest adventures, and that some unexpected experiences are worth saying yes to.

The German voice cast features Kling, Nora Tschirner, Torsten Sträter, Karoline Herfurth, Dota Kehr, Benito Bause, Carmen-Maja Antoni, Ralph Ruthe, Hazel Brugger, Daniel Zillmann, Bodo Wartke, Carolin Kebekus, Tobi Krell and Sophie Rois.