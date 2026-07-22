Whistling Woods International celebrates 20 years of shaping creative minds

Lights, camera, legacy. Two decades after opening its doors, Whistling Woods International (WWI) is celebrating 20 years of nurturing storytellers, artists and media professionals, marking the milestone with the aptly titled campaign, Been Twenty, Now We’re Plenty.

Founded in 2006 by filmmaker Subhash Ghai as an institute focused on film and animation education, WWI has since expanded into one of India’s leading institutes for film, communication, creative and performing arts. Today, its classrooms produce talent across acting, animation, game design, music, fashion, visual communication and media.

Rather than simply celebrating the number, the anniversary campaign shines the spotlight on the people behind the journey. Alumni, students, faculty, staff and industry collaborators come together to celebrate two decades of creativity, collaboration and community.

Adding a nostalgic touch to the celebrations was filmmaker and WWI alumnus Shashaank Khaitaan, a member of the institute’s inaugural batch. Returning to the campus where his filmmaking journey began, he shared his experiences with students, reflecting on his path from aspiring creator to established director.

“When we established Whistling Woods International in 2006, our vision was to create a world-class institution where creativity could thrive and aspiring storytellers could learn both the art and practical skills needed to succeed in the industry,” stated Whistling Woods International founder and chairman Ghai. “Today, that vision has evolved into India’s only institute with a thriving creative community spanning media, acting, producing, fashion and costume design, music composition and production, game design, animation, and visual communication design.”

Whistling Woods International president Meghna Ghai Puri shared, “As we celebrate 20 years of Whistling Woods International, we celebrate the thousands of dreams that found direction and purpose here. Every student, alumnus, faculty member, staff member, and industry partner has contributed to this legacy. As the media and entertainment landscape evolves, our commitment remains unwavering to empower the next generation of creative professionals with the skills, values, and vision to shape the future.”

WWI has also built a reputation for staying ahead of the technology curve. Over the years, it has captured the Kumbh Mela in VR, hosted India’s first Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) standards meet, live-streamed the Paris Olympics in 8K through its collaboration with Intel, and integrated Artificial Intelligence into its curriculum. Partnerships with companies including Sony, Apple, Adobe and InVideo, alongside collaborations with international universities such as Nottingham Trent University, Toronto Metropolitan University, Ulster University and Queen Mary University of London, continue to give students hands-on industry exposure and a global perspective.

As WWI steps into its third decade, the institute is doubling down on innovation, technology and global collaboration. After all, if the first 20 years were about finding its voice, the next chapter looks set to amplify it.