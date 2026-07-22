Cutesy launches ‘Little Corgi Cuties’, a new lifestyle brand

Not every character brand needs a blockbuster debut. Some simply find their audience one social media post at a time. That is the approach Cutesy is taking with Little Corgi Cuties, an original lifestyle brand built around a daily stream of bite-sized animated stories.

Officially unveiled on 22 July 2026, Little Corgi Cuties is the first original lifestyle brand from artist and illustrator Jerrod Maruyama and toy industry veteran Hugo Stevenson. Quietly launched on 8 June, the brand focuses on releasing original animated stories 365 days a year across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, Rednote (Xiaohongshu) and Douyin, with more platforms planned to join.

Instead of building towards a television series or feature film, the creators are focusing on consistency and everyday engagement. The strategy includes 156 professionally produced 3D CGI animated shorts, 209 original animated gifs, YouTube shorts, lofi programming and new stories released every day.

“Little Corgi Cuties was created to do something we hadn’t really seen done before,” said Cutesy co-founder and chief executive officer Stevenson. “We wanted to build a brand around the way today’s teens and young adults actually experience content not once a week or once a season, but every single day.”

To bring the characters to life, Cutesy has partnered with Japan’s Polygon Pictures, which is producing the brand’s original animation.

At the centre of the universe is Christopher Corgi, an optimistic dreamer whose biggest adventures revolve around everyday moments rather than world-saving heroics. Friendship, first crushes, awkward flatmates, workplace stress, financial worries, self-doubt and small personal victories shape the stories, giving the adorable pups a relatable edge.

Cutesy co-founder and chief creative officer Maruyama shared “The goal of all my artwork has always been to make people smile. With these corgis, I’ve created more than just cute characters; I’ve created an entire adorable universe to explore through illustrations, animation and merchandise.”

Known for collaborations with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Stranger Things, Maruyama described Little Corgi Cuties as his first fully original lifestyle universe.

The brand will make its national retail debut at Target this autumn through licensing partner RoseArt. The product line will include toys, plush, collectibles, apparel, stationery, home décor, publishing and gifts. Licensing representation has also been secured across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, with more partnerships in development.

With daily animation releases, an expanding licensing portfolio and a retail rollout ahead, Little Corgi Cuties is aiming to build more than just an online following. Cutesy hopes these lovable corgis will grow from social media favourites into a global lifestyle brand.