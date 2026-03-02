Winsing Animation’s film ‘Into the Mortal World’ selected for Monstra and WAFF; set to unveil new slate at HK Filmart

Winsing Animation continues to build international momentum as its original animated feature Into the Mortal World has been officially selected for the 26th edition of Monstra- Lisboa Animation Festival, running from 12 March to 22 March . The film will screen on 13 March at 19:30 at Cinema City Alvalade in Lisbon.

Lisboa Animation Festival is widely recognised as one of Europe’s leading animation festivals, focusing on international artistic animation and feature film programming. The festival selection further strengthens the film’s expanding global rollout. Following its recent launch on Emirates Airlines and theatrical release in Vietnam, the title also premiered on Malaysia’s Astro TV Channel during the Spring Festival period, broadening its reach across key international markets.

The film has also been selected for the 2026 WAFF – Wellington Animation & Film Festival, taking place 19 to 22 March 2026, with the film scheduled to screen on 22 March.

“It is a great honour for Into the Mortal World to be selected by Monstra and WAFF. As Animation is a universal storytelling medium, we hope audiences in Lisbon and Wellington will connect with the film’s emotional storytelling, Chinese cultural expression, and themes of family and courage,” said director Ding Zhong.

Winsing will next spotlight its 2026 animation slate at the upcoming Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (17 to 20 March) at the Guangdong Pavilion, where the new GG Bond film will be formally introduced during the Guangdong Pavilion presentation on 19 March at 14:00. Among the highlights is GG Bond: Race Through Time, the 11th family-friendly theatrical film in the long-running GG Bond franchise, scheduled for mainland China release in May 2026.

The film marks the first theatrical entry in the GG Bond × Star Navi Racing universe, centering on the close friendship between GG Bond and Star Navi while exploring the story of Star Navi’s father, legendary racer Gala, through a time-travel narrative. Positioned as a standalone entry accessible to new viewers, the feature builds on the popularity of the Racing TV series, which has posted strong ratings in China and gained traction in CIS territories and Thailand.

With its continued presence at international film festivals and expanding global distribution, Winsing Animation continues to strengthen its global presence through high-quality animated storytelling.