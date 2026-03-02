Mumbai’s IICT signs multi-state MoU with national and state AVGC-XR associations at GAFX

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai formalised a nationwide collaboration at GAFX 2026 in Bangalore by signing a multi-association Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem.

Hosted by ABAI (Association of Bangalore Animation Industry), GAFX 2026 provided the platform for this strategic initiative. ABAI initiated the movement by signing the MoU with IICT in the presence of Government of Karnataka minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge, and Government of Karnataka minister for Higher Education Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, and encouraging national and state-level AVGC-XR associations to unite efforts to strengthen India’s creative technology landscape.

The agreement with associations of 10 states including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra outlines a collaborative framework focused on education and skilling, incubation and start-up support, research and innovation, and enhanced institutional visibility. Key objectives include developing industry-aligned curricula and certification programs, mentoring emerging start-ups, advancing immersive and creative technology research, and co-hosting events and industry showcases to elevate India’s global presence in AVGC-XR.

Speaking at the event, IICT CEO Dr. Vishwas Deoskar emphasised the importance of unified action across states and industry bodies. “India’s AVGC-XR sector has immense potential to become a global powerhouse. Through structured collaboration in education, research, and incubation, we are building a sustainable pipeline of talent and innovation,” he said.

The MoU signing was attended by Deoskar, CEO, IICT; IICT founding director Ashish Kulkarni, SAIK Kerala secretary Sarath Bhooshan, PAM-EX director Riya Arora, AVGC XR – MP co-chair Arpit Dubey, MIDCCA president Anand Bhanushali, MIDCCA (Maharashtra) member Anand Jha, APVAGA (Andhra Pradesh) president Rudra Bala Balaji, APVAGA secretary Meghana Tirumalasetty, TVAGA -Telangana secretary Mike Yatham and and IICT head of marketing Shweta Verma, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing collaboration, innovation, and skill development across states. They were also joined by Bengal AVGC-XR’s representative Harshita Sharma, Vegas’ (Chennai) Rajan Ethiraja, Haryana’s Aubrey Aloysius and Delhi’s Vasu Gupta. Later, the MoU between IICT and ABAI was signed in presence of ABAI Karnataka president Biren Ghose.

The MoU establishes a five-year, non-binding framework to strengthen collaboration across education, skilling, incubation, research, and ecosystem development within the AVGC-XR sector. This multi-state partnership marks a significant step in aligning academia with industry needs to build a future-ready workforce, support start-ups, and drive innovation positioning India as a global creator of original IP and immersive digital experiences.